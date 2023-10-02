36 districts of Balochistan: Anti-polio campaign begins today

QUETTA: Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah has said that anti polio campaign will start on Monday in all 36 districts of Balochistan. All preparations have been completed for the seven days anti-polio drive in Balochistan.

Government and emergency operation Centre Balochistan would commence seven days anti-polio campaign in Balochistan, in which around 2.4 million children of up to five years would be administered with polio drops. Vitamin A drops also will be given to children during the campaign.

All necessary arrangements have been made regarding the anti-polio campaign, 10472 teams would be deployed to vaccinate children under the age of five,” Syed Zahid Shah said.

At least 8,589 mobile teams, 925 fixed and 547 transit teams have been deployed in whole province to make sure that all children are administered with polio drops.

He said Balochistan is polio free from last two years. He said Since Jan 2021, no polio case reported in the province (last case was reported on Jan 27, 2021, from district Killa Abdullah) and since April 2021, no polio virus found in the environmental samples in Balochistan.

“We have adopted strict security to prevent any unforeseen situation, Balochistan Levies force, Police and Frontier Corps (FC) would be deployed to protect the polio workers,” Syed Zahid Shah said and added that religious scholars are also taking part to persuade the parents who normally refuse to administer the polio drops.

