Message from H.E. Yang Yundong, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi

TEXT: On the occasion of the National Day of the People's Republic of China, on behalf of the Consulate General of China in Karachi, I extend my sincere greetings to our great motherland and wish her peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, I would also like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Pakistani friends from all walks of life who have been committed to deepening cooperation and friendship between China and Pakistan and consolidating the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Since the founding 74 years ago, China has turned the old appearance of poverty and weakness into the world's second largest economy, won the largest poverty alleviation battle in the human history and eliminated absolute poverty, established the world's largest compulsory education system, social security system, and medical and health system. China's practice has fully proved that modernization is not a luxury for the privileged few. It is the common pursuit of all people around the world. Currently, the Chinese people are closely united around the Party Central Committee with President Xi Jinping at its core, marching bravely on a Chinese path to modernization which featuring huge population, environmental protection, material and spiritual abundance, and peaceful development.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s proposal of the “Belt and Road” initiative, as well as the 10th anniversary of the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Both countries have made great effort to work together to yield fruitful results. By the end of 2022, the CPEC has brought foreign direct investment of $25.4 billion to Pakistan, generated profit of $17.55 billion, contributed revenue of $2.12 billion, created 236,000 jobs, and made an important contribution to Pakistan's economic and social development.

China and Pakistan are good neighbors, solid partners, and iron brothers and well connected by mountains and rivers. There is an Urdu poem in Pakistan goes as the beautiful image of friends is in the mirror of my heart. I can see it if I lower my head for a moment. Over the past seven decades, no matter how the international and regional situations and the domestic conditions of the two countries have changed, China and Pakistan have always respected, understood, and supported each other on issues involving each other's core interests. As always, China will firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty, national independence and territorial integrity, support Pakistan in choosing a development mode that is in line with its national conditions, and support Pakistan in playing a greater role on the international stage and in regional affairs.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to actively implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, take the high-quality development of the CPEC as a precious opportunity, continuously expand and deepen cooperation areas, and promote China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new level. All my colleagues at the Consulate General and I will spare no effort to cooperate closely with our Pakistani friends to continue creating a new chapter of China-Pakistan friendship in the new era! Long live the People’s Republic of China!

Chin-Pak Dosti Zindabad!

