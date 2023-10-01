Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has issued the provisional list of the candidates for the upcoming general elections (2023-25) to be held on October 21-22, 2023.

According to the list, the unopposed candidate for the president is Anwar Kashif Mumtaz from Karachi Tax Bar Association.

For the slot of senior vice president, the 11 candidates are Farooq Majeed, Lahore Tax Bar Association; Muhammad Saqib Sheikh, Gujranwala Tax Bar Association; Muhammad Azam, Peshawar Tax Bar Association; Muhammad Arshad Qureshi, Central Sindh Tax Bar Association; SH Muhammad Ahsan, Sahiwal Tax Bar Association; Muhammad Shahid Saleem, Multan Tax Bar Association; Asif Ali, Balochistan Tax Bar Association; Zahid Attique Chaudhry, Lahore Tax Bar Association; Muhammad Zubair, Karachi Tax Bar Association; Chaudhry Muhammad Asif, Okara Tax Bar Association, and Arshad Nawaz Maan, Sialkot Tax Bar Association.

The 21 candidates for the position of vice president are Imran Ahmad Khan, Karachi Tax Bar Association; Muhammad Saqib Sheikh, Gujranwala Tax Bar Association; Tahir Bashir, Lahore Tax Bar Association; Anwar Ali Janvari, Larkana Tax Bar Association; Jawad Sarwar Butt, Sialkot Tax Bar Association; SH Muhammad Ahsan, Sahiwal Tax Bar Association; SH Muhammad Yusuf, Faisalabad Tax Bar Association; Asif Iqbal Sheikhani, Sukkur Tax Bar Association; Khurshid Anwar Khan, Mianwali Tax Bar Association; Muhammad Khalid Javed, Bahawalnagar Tax Bar Association; CH Muhammad Asif, Okara Tax Bar Association; Farhan Dawood, Sargodha Tax Bar Association; Abdul Rafay Qureshi, Central Sindh Tax Bar Association; Ashiq Ali Rana, Lahore Tax Bar Association; Ghulam Ahmed Ansari, Kasur Tax Bar Association; Wajahat Ali Malik, Jhelum Tax Bar Association; Saulat Sattar, Lahore Tax Bar Association; Mian Rafiq Akhtar, Rahim Yar Khan Tax Bar Association; Zakaullah Chaudhry, Khanewal Tax Bar Association; Arshad Hassan, Hyderabad Tax Bar Association, and Riaz Hussain Azam Bopera, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Tax Bar Association.

The candidate for the position of general secretary is Muhammad Rehan Siddiqui is from Karachi Tax Bar Association.

The candidate for the position of Joint Secretary is Syed Irfan Haider Shah from Lahore Tax Bar Association.

The candidate for the position of Information Secretary is Imran Ahmad Khan from Karachi Tax Bar Association.

The candidate for the position of Treasurer is Wasimuddin Hashmi from Karachi Tax Bar Association.

