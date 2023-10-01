BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs52.12 billion during the first quarter of the fiscal year (2023-24) against Rs36.12 billion during the first quarter of the last financial year (2022-23), showing a remarkable growth of 44 percent.

According to the data of the SRB, Sindh Revenue Board has posted revenue collection of Rs21.58 billion during September 2023 as compared to Rs15.64 billion collected during September, 2022, registering a growth of 38 per cent.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, the SRB collected Rs52.12 billion as compared to the collection of Rs36.12 billion during the first quarter of the last financial year 2022-23, thus, posting a revenue growth of (+) 44 per cent.

Sindh Revenue Board collects Rs18bn in May, up 28.2% YoY

The said collection of Rs52.12 billion included Rs4.19 billion collected under the head of SWWF/SWPPF which reflects the ever highest recorded growth of 69 per cent in the quarterly collection of SWWF/SWPPF.

The success in achieving the aforesaid phenomenal revenue growth is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of the SRB taxpayers and the support of the Government of Sindh, besides the relentless efforts of the SRB officers in relation to effective enforcement and recovery.

The SRB is focused to achieve its ambitious revenue collection target of Rs235 billion for the current financial year 2023-24 as compared to the target of Rs180 billion during the last financial year, despite the challenges posed by the overall low economic growth and stagnant tax base due to tax-free budgets.

