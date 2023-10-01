BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PAJCCI elects new cabinet; Zia Sarhadi re-elected KP Coordinator

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

PESHAWAR: Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has been re-elected for the post during election of new cabinet for the year 2023-24.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, re-election of Ziaul Haq Sarhadi as Coordinator PAJCCI for KP has been made in recognition of his services for the cause of promotion of Pak-Afghan trade during the preceding year.

The election of a new cabinet for the year 2023-24 was held during the general body meeting of PAJCCI held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Zubair Motiwala. Junaid Ismail Makda has been elected as President while other cabinet members are Haji Abdul Bari, Senior Vice President for Quetta (Chaman), Shuja Muhammad VP Peshawar, Imtiaz Ali, Director Peshawar, Khalid Shezad Director Peshawar and others.

It merits a mention here that Ziaul-Haq Sarhadi is associated with Custom Clearing and Forwarding business for the last 50 years. He has also served as Senior Vice President of PAJCCI for two terms and Director for three years. He also holds the office of Member Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and remained Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Chairman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association of gemstones.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi appreciated the services of Chairman PAJCCI, Zubair Motiwala for his efforts to resolve problems of the business community of the country. He also commended the services of outgoing president of PAJCCI, Qazi Zahid Hussain and expressed the hope that new president will work hard for promotion of commerce and trade in the country and region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PAJCCI Zia Sarhadi KP Coordinator

Comments

1000 characters

PAJCCI elects new cabinet; Zia Sarhadi re-elected KP Coordinator

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Israel, Saudi moving towards ‘framework’ for deal: US

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

ECP’s preliminary delimitation: Fafen raises issue with population variation

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Read more stories