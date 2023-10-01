BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Oct 01, 2023
Business & Finance

Women entrepreneurs’ exhibition WEXNET 23 inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: The largest ever women entrepreneur’s exhibition WEXNET 23 was inaugurated by Chief Executive, Zubair Motiwala in a colourful ceremony at Expo Center Lahore.

Minister industries Punjab S M Tanveer was also present at the occasion. The event was also attended by Government officials, diplomats, members of trade and women entrepreneurs. The prominent dignitaries included; Deputy Head & Mission UAE Ms Ayesha Ali Naqbi, Commercial Counsellor, Saudi Arabia, Mubasher Alshehri and Commercial Counsellor, Uzbekistan Behram Yusuf.

The audience appreciated and enjoyed the colourful cultural show at the venue. The exhibition spread over three days has diverse themes and activities such as shopping, culinary competition featuring chef Gulzar and a play area for children. Importantly the exhibition also had sideline events that will assist in capacity building of the women entrepreneurs enabling them to adequately exploit opportunities present in creating an export market for goods. The opening day witnessed a very vibrant response from the general public as families streamed into the expo centre and enjoyed the ambiance and display of quality products created by women entrepreneurs. An important aspect of this year’s WEXNET is the participation of number of partner organizations like USAID-ERDA, Daachi, Sanatzar, Pakistan Software Export Board, SMEDA and COTHM.

