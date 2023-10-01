SU hosts Int’l Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference

HYDERABAD: The Institute of Languages (Arabic & Persian), University of Sindh Jamshoro hosted the International Eid Milad-ul-Nabi Conference, wherein the scholars, researchers and educators shed light on the life and teachings of the last Prophet, Muhammad (peace be upon him).

This enlightening event took place at the Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium within the Arts Faculty Building, where the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi representing the Vice-Chancellor presided over the conference.

Distinguished figures including Director, Institute of Languages Dr. Mufti Sahibzad Ali Sikandari, Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Laar Campus Badin Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khombati, Professor Dr. Bhawani Shankar from Mehran University, Zakir Ali Shaikh, Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, Professor Nazar Hussain Chandio, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Rind, Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Dr. Naheed Arain and many others were in attendance.

During the conference, a speaker from the UK Hafiz Munir Ahmed Al-Zahwari was part of the event online who provided a comprehensive insight into the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and offered guidance on their practical application.

Another speaker Abdul Ghani Baghio who handwrote the Holy Quran four times shared his journey recounting how the idea of penning the sacred text first came to him in 2001, a project he completed in 2007.

Subsequently, he embarked on writing the holy Quran by hand once more, completing it in 2010.

Acknowledging his initial writing struggles, he sought expertise in calligraphy from a Punjab-based master at the age of 61, ultimately completing two more handwritten copies of the Holy Quran. Baghio emphasized that students at Sindh University could achieve success in this world and the hereafter by consistently reciting the Holy Quran, performing their five-time daily prayers and sending blessings upon the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and be upon him).

Chairperson DU’s Department of Islamic Culture Dr. Naheed Arain touched upon the miraculous events surrounding the birth of the Holy Prophet and underscored his role in spreading the light of knowledge and Islam globally, dispelling darkness from countless hearts. She urged attendees to propagate the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and illuminate their homes; buildings and mosques in celebration of his birthday, emphasizing that true love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) could bring harmony to both this world and the hereafter.

The conference also featured a heartfelt Sindhi Naat recitation by Professor Nazar Hussain Chandio, reigniting the attendees’ devotion to the Holy Prophet.

Subsequently, Abdul Ghani Baghio and Dr. Mufti Sahibzad Ali Sikandari led a collective prayer.

After the conference brought to an end, the guests had the privilege of meeting the Vice-Chancellor in his office, where they showed him a scholarly hand-written copy of the Holy Quran.

