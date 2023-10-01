BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SU hosts Int’l Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

HYDERABAD: The Institute of Languages (Arabic & Persian), University of Sindh Jamshoro hosted the International Eid Milad-ul-Nabi Conference, wherein the scholars, researchers and educators shed light on the life and teachings of the last Prophet, Muhammad (peace be upon him).

This enlightening event took place at the Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium within the Arts Faculty Building, where the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi representing the Vice-Chancellor presided over the conference.

Distinguished figures including Director, Institute of Languages Dr. Mufti Sahibzad Ali Sikandari, Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Laar Campus Badin Professor Dr. Khalilur Rehman Khombati, Professor Dr. Bhawani Shankar from Mehran University, Zakir Ali Shaikh, Dr. Ghazala Panhwar, Professor Nazar Hussain Chandio, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Rind, Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Dr. Naheed Arain and many others were in attendance.

During the conference, a speaker from the UK Hafiz Munir Ahmed Al-Zahwari was part of the event online who provided a comprehensive insight into the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and offered guidance on their practical application.

Another speaker Abdul Ghani Baghio who handwrote the Holy Quran four times shared his journey recounting how the idea of penning the sacred text first came to him in 2001, a project he completed in 2007.

Subsequently, he embarked on writing the holy Quran by hand once more, completing it in 2010.

Acknowledging his initial writing struggles, he sought expertise in calligraphy from a Punjab-based master at the age of 61, ultimately completing two more handwritten copies of the Holy Quran. Baghio emphasized that students at Sindh University could achieve success in this world and the hereafter by consistently reciting the Holy Quran, performing their five-time daily prayers and sending blessings upon the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and be upon him).

Chairperson DU’s Department of Islamic Culture Dr. Naheed Arain touched upon the miraculous events surrounding the birth of the Holy Prophet and underscored his role in spreading the light of knowledge and Islam globally, dispelling darkness from countless hearts. She urged attendees to propagate the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and illuminate their homes; buildings and mosques in celebration of his birthday, emphasizing that true love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) could bring harmony to both this world and the hereafter.

The conference also featured a heartfelt Sindhi Naat recitation by Professor Nazar Hussain Chandio, reigniting the attendees’ devotion to the Holy Prophet.

Subsequently, Abdul Ghani Baghio and Dr. Mufti Sahibzad Ali Sikandari led a collective prayer.

After the conference brought to an end, the guests had the privilege of meeting the Vice-Chancellor in his office, where they showed him a scholarly hand-written copy of the Holy Quran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

University of Sindh Jamshoro Eid Milad ul Nabi Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi

Comments

1000 characters

SU hosts Int’l Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference

Meeting with Dr Shamshad: Banks, DFIs agree to set up private equity, venture funds

Israel, Saudi moving towards ‘framework’ for deal: US

Moscow Format Consultations: Afghan govt asked to eliminate terrorist groups

ECP’s preliminary delimitation: Fafen raises issue with population variation

Income Tax return filing deadline extended to Oct 31

GCC, Pakistan sign FTA

President dismisses FBR’s appeal against expats

Rs63bn more than the target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.041trn

Elections on Oct 21-22: PTBA issues provisional list of candidates

Q1 SRB collection up 44pc to Rs52.12bn YoY

Read more stories