LESCO takes action against 16 employees over power theft

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken departmental action against officials and officers for conniving in electricity theft and showing negligence in their duties regarding recovery from the defaulters.

The Company’s spokesman told media on Saturday that on the special directives of LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, strict departmental action has been taken against 16 officials and officers in Kasur Circle.

He added that a line superintendent (LS), a lineman, three assistant linemen, 10 meter readers and an acting meter inspector, who were posted in various sub-divisions of Kasur Circle, have been taken to task.

During the inspection, he mentioned that all these employees were found involved in facilitating electricity thieves and neglecting their duties, and all of them have been suspended and departmental action has been initiated against them, while cases have also been registered against two officials for their involvement in electricity theft.

LESCO CEO Engineer Shahid Haider said that electricity theft is a national crime in which the officials involved will be made an example to others.

