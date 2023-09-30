BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Sep 30, 2023
Pakistan

Interior minister claims RAW involved in recent terror attacks in Balochistan

  • Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti says those acting as a facilitator have similar origins
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2023 Updated September 30, 2023 06:10pm

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti Saturday accused the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency, of being involved in the recent Balochistan terror attacks, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the media in Quetta, he asserted that those "acting as a facilitator, whoever they may be, are all the same for us, have similar origins, and are all managed from the same place."

“All incidents that took place before this… they all were unearthed — all major incidents that occurred in Balochistan — and the RAW’s involvement has been there behind all those, and the forces that want to destabilise Pakistan,” the minister added.

During the press conference, the minister did not offer any additional evidence to support his accusations against RAW over its alleged involvement in attacks.

These comments were made by Bugti one day after a horrific suicide bombing during a 12th Rabiul Awwal march in Mastung, Balochistan, that left 53 people dead, among them a police officer.

The caretaker government of Balochistan announced three days of mourning in the wake of the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far, which comes amid a surge in attacks claimed by militant groups in the west of the country, raising the stakes for security forces ahead of national elections scheduled for January next year.

The international community has strongly condemned the terrorist attack and also extended its support for Pakistan.

“Pakistanis deserve to practice their faith without fear. Our deep condolences to families who lost their loved ones,” Miller wrote.

The US Embassy in Islamabad also condemned the attacks, saying that Pakistani people deserve to gather and celebrate their faith without the fear of terror attacks.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We will continue to stand with Pakistan in the face of these vicious attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attacks.

The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of Pakistan and its people, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, read the statement.

KU Sep 30, 2023 06:19pm
The government's resolve against terrorism alone is not going to stop the killing of our citizens and security forces, the regular bomb blasts are a simple fact that the government has failed to stop this again and again. Any other country, with similar terrorism incidents, would have by now taken pre-emptive actions and culled the source.
