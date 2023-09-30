Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

At least 53 dead, several injured as ‘suicide blast’ jolts Balochistan’s Mastung

Soldier martyred in Kurram district: ISPR

Sindh caretaker CM orders inquiry into killing of 4 villagers in Sakrand

Pakistan ‘finalises’ free trade agreement with GCC

Will not be in govt’s control if Imran legally barred from polls: PM Kakar

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

