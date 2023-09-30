BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from September 29, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF
- At least 53 dead, several injured as ‘suicide blast’ jolts Balochistan’s Mastung
- Soldier martyred in Kurram district: ISPR
- Sindh caretaker CM orders inquiry into killing of 4 villagers in Sakrand
- Pakistan ‘finalises’ free trade agreement with GCC
- Will not be in govt’s control if Imran legally barred from polls: PM Kakar
- Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured
- Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal
- Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police
- Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc
