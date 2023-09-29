Soldier martyred in Kurram district: ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

An intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Parachinar, Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Our troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (age 33 years, resident of Kurram District), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

In another development, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Katalang, Mardan district, which resulted in killing of a high-value target, terrorist ring leader Faisal.

The killed terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the ISPR added.