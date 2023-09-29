BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Soldier martyred in Kurram district: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 30, 2023 12:43am

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

An intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Parachinar, Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“Our troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (age 33 years, resident of Kurram District), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

In another development, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Katalang, Mardan district, which resulted in killing of a high-value target, terrorist ring leader Faisal.

The killed terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the ISPR added.

ISPR Pakistan Army Soldier martyred

Comments

1000 characters

Soldier martyred in Kurram district: ISPR

Pakistan 'finalises' free trade agreement with GCC

At least 53 dead, several injured as 'suicide blast' jolts Balochistan’s Mastung

Will not be in govt’s control if Imran legally barred from polls: PM Kakar

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Sindh caretaker CM orders inquiry into killing of 4 villagers in Sakrand

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

Russia hosts Taliban talks as it seeks regional influence

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

Read more stories