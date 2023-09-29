BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

*NSYNC drop first new song together in 20 years

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

*LONDON: NSYNC, one of the most successful acts of the late 1990s, released their first new music together in 20 years on Friday, a song featuring in animated movie “Trolls Band Together”.

“Better Place” is the first new song Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass have worked on together since the U.S. boy band released their last studio album “Celebrity” in 2001.

Timberlake, who voices character “Branch” in the “Trolls” film franchise, had shared a video of the quintet in the recording studio, working on the song.

The singer, who topped charts with “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”, the lead single to the 2016 “Trolls” film soundtrack, is an executive producer and has written and performed new music on the soundtrack for “Trolls Band Together”, released next month.

In a post on Instagram, Bass described “Better Place” as “a love letter to all of our fans who have been our incredible support system”.

“You guys have stood by us through it all, even when our fashion choices were, well, let’s just say ‘unique’,” he wrote just ahead of the song’s release. “You guys have always thought that this would happen again, even when we didn’t.”

Addressing his fellow bandmates, Bass added: “This song is a testament to our bond, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey we’ve shared and the one that lies ahead.”

Founded in 1995 in Orlando, Florida, *NSYNC won legions of fans with songs like “I Want You Back”, “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “Bye Bye Bye”.

They went on hiatus in 2002 and eventually disbanded, with Timberlake pursuing a successful solo career. The band last performed together on stage in 2013 at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

They reunited again at the same awards two weeks ago, where they presented music star Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award.

music NSync Trolls Band Together

Comments

1000 characters

*NSYNC drop first new song together in 20 years

Pakistan ‘finalises’ free trade agreement with GCC

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Read more stories