Individuals targeting planes with laser lights to face strict action: PCAA

KARACHI: Strict action will be taken against individuals who target planes with laser lights near Jinnah International Airport.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Environmental Control Committee at Jinnah International Airport to address rising concerns related to the increasing bird population and incidents involving laser light near the airport.

According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the meeting, which took place on Thursday, witnessed active participation from representatives of various airlines, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Army, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Vigilance, Local Government, Police, and other key airport stakeholders.

One of the primary agenda items centered on the growing number of birds in the vicinity of the airport. The airport manager led a comprehensive discussion on measures implemented to maintain cleanliness in areas that are particularly attractive to birds.

He emphasized on the importance of controlling bird populations, especially around the runway funnel areas.

During the meeting, the airport manager directed to prioritize cleanliness in the runway funnel areas to eradicate the risk of bird strikes, posing a potential risk to aircraft during takeoff and landing.

Moreover, the misuse of laser light near the airport, which can potentially target aircraft and jeopardize safety, was also discussed at the meeting and the airport manager instructed to take strict action against those individuals involved in targeting planes with laser lights in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

For this purpose, it has been decided to convene a meeting with all concerned SHOs to collaborate on measures aimed at preventing such incidents in the vicinity of the airport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023