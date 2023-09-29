BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Individuals targeting planes with laser lights to face strict action: PCAA

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

KARACHI: Strict action will be taken against individuals who target planes with laser lights near Jinnah International Airport.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Environmental Control Committee at Jinnah International Airport to address rising concerns related to the increasing bird population and incidents involving laser light near the airport.

According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the meeting, which took place on Thursday, witnessed active participation from representatives of various airlines, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Army, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Vigilance, Local Government, Police, and other key airport stakeholders.

One of the primary agenda items centered on the growing number of birds in the vicinity of the airport. The airport manager led a comprehensive discussion on measures implemented to maintain cleanliness in areas that are particularly attractive to birds.

He emphasized on the importance of controlling bird populations, especially around the runway funnel areas.

During the meeting, the airport manager directed to prioritize cleanliness in the runway funnel areas to eradicate the risk of bird strikes, posing a potential risk to aircraft during takeoff and landing.

Moreover, the misuse of laser light near the airport, which can potentially target aircraft and jeopardize safety, was also discussed at the meeting and the airport manager instructed to take strict action against those individuals involved in targeting planes with laser lights in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

For this purpose, it has been decided to convene a meeting with all concerned SHOs to collaborate on measures aimed at preventing such incidents in the vicinity of the airport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LEAs PCAA Jinnah International Airport Airport airplanes laser lights

Comments

1000 characters

Individuals targeting planes with laser lights to face strict action: PCAA

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

‘Possible’ CPEC ‘rollback’: Jilani refutes speculation

Read more stories