Making Sindh more tourism-friendly: CM seeks collaboration between private and public sectors

KARACHI: The Ministry of Tourism, Environment & Climate Change, Government of Sindh marked World Tourism Day with an event held at the historic Mohatta Palace.

Organized by the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), the celebration was a testament to the rich heritage of Sindh and a call to promote sustainable tourism.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including the Chief Minister and Governor of Sindh. The occasion was also graced by the presence of the Secretary of the Tourism Department, Government of Sindh, and Deputy Consul General of the US Consulate, among other esteemed dignitaries.

Arshad Wali Muhammad, Minister for Tourism, Environment & Climate Change emphasized the importance of promoting global tourism while ensuring that destinations like Sindh are not merely visited but deeply experienced. He stated, “It is in understanding and embracing diverse cultures that we truly become citizens of the world.”

Commending the event, the Chief Minister of Sindh urged collaboration between the private and public sectors to make Sindh more tourism-friendly. He stated, “Let us harness the power of tourism not only to showcase the beauty of our land but also to ensure a greener future for all.”

The festivities at Mohatta Palace featured a diverse range of cultural performances, including a captivating folk dance, an alghoza instrumental performance, and live music by renowned singers.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, speaking at the occasion said that Sindh is bestowed with captivating natural beauty and we could achieve economic stability by projecting our rich culture, heritage, historical and archaeological sites and promoting the available tourism opportunities across the globe.

