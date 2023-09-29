Economic transformation of 16 PCP cities: Services of consulting firm engaged

LAHORE: To determine the economic potential of 16 cities falling under the Punjab Cities Programme (PCP), the Punjab Local Government and Community Development has engaged the services of a consulting firm for Rs 55 million.

As per the ‘Bi-Annual Progress Report’ of the Punjab Cities Programme, the FAME Education Consultants would conduct a study on determining of economic potential of 16 cities, including Bahawalnagar, Burewala, Daska, Gojra, Hafizabad, Jaranwala, Jhang, Jhelum, Kamalia, Kamoke, Khanewal, Kotaddu, Muridke, Okara, Vehari and Wazirabad.

It may be mentioned that the government launched the Punjab Cities Programme with the assistance of the World Bank (WB) by analyzing the economic activities in the main cities of Punjab. For exploiting the economic growth potential of the cities some policy reforms have been proposed in the Punjab Cities Programme, which are in line with Vision 2025 and Punjab Growth Strategy.

The primary objective of the study is to tap economic potential and identify potential avenues for economic growth of the 16 PCP cities and to assist the Punjab government in making evidence-based policy decisions to ensure that the cities optimally contribute to the economy of the province.

In this connection, the consultant team is carrying out field visits, meeting with various departments, business communities, industrial units and other relevant stakeholders for the collection of requisite primary and secondary data for deepening the assessment of the economic potential of these cities.

Outlining the objectives of consultancy, the report stated that its objective is to assist the government in making evidence-based policy decisions to ensure that the economic potential of cities in the province is tapped for them to become engines of growth optimally contributing to the economy of the province.

Among the key tasks include developing a demographic profile of each city and adjoining area, determining the growth of working age population and employment distribution by gender and sector for each city, determining the economic growth potential of the 16 PCP cities and measuring the cities competitiveness and productivity relative to national, international, and regional benchmarks and develop a comprehensive economic plan (based on existing and new clusters of industries, services and businesses) for the cities under focus, that is visionary, inclusive and growth-oriented to cater to the employment needs of the growing population.

The consultancy would also develop a provincial-level plan to integrate the economies of the 16 PCP cities with adjoining cities to benefit from growing multi-city agglomerations; determine the impact of rapid change economic factors (such as CPEC) on the cities under focus and suggest measures to benefit from the increased connectivity; and develop a ranking mechanism for the cities of Punjab that analyses the economic structural transformation of each city and its contribution to the local economy.

