Pakistan flays martyrdom of Bahraini personnel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday condemned the attack on the Bahrain Defence Force position on the southern border of Saudi Arabia which resulted in the killing of two Bahraini personnel and injured others.

“Pakistan on Thursday condemns the terrorist attack on Bahrain Defence Force position on the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which resulted in the martyrdom of two Bahraini personnel and injured others,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office statement comes, on Thursday, without mentioning any group responsible for the attack, as Bahrain’s state news agency BNA claimed on September 25 that two Bahraini servicemen were killed and several others wounded in a Houthi drone attack against forces of the Saudi-led coalition in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen.

Previously on a number of occasions, the Foreign Office had mentioned the Yemeni Houthis and condemned such attacks launched by the group on the Saudi-led coalition forces battling the Houthi movement.

“We extend deepest condolences to the Kingdom of Bahrain, its brotherly people and families of the martyrs. We pray for full recovery of the injured members of the Bahrain Defence Force,” the Foreign Office further stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023