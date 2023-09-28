BAFL 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
BIPL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.81%)
DGKC 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.05%)
FABL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
GGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
HBL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
HUMNL 5.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.84%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PIOC 85.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PPL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
PRL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.31%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.38%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 muted at open; 888 Holdings tumbles on downbeat profit view

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2023 02:15pm

UK’s FTSE 100 was muted at open on Thursday as higher-for-longer interest rates weighed on investor sentiment pulling down homebuilder stocks that outweighed gains in energy stocks. The FTSE 100 was flat by 0718 GMT.

Homebuilder stocks fell more than 1%. Further weighing on the FTSE 100 was a 4.8% drop in Phoenix Group shares after the life insurer posted a marginal rise in its half-yearly adjusted operating profit.

Limiting losses, energy stocks rose 1.3% tracking higher oil prices.

US oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday as a drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts.

FTSE 100 ends week lower on higher for longer rates outlook

Shares of 888 Holdings tumbled 14% after the bookmaker forecast annual core profit below its prior expectations after flagging a 10% decline in third-quarter revenue. Mid-cap stocks fell 0.1%.

HSBC is set to acquire Citigroup’s China consumer wealth management business, which manages more than $3 billion in assets, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, sending shares of the bank down 0.3%.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 muted at open; 888 Holdings tumbles on downbeat profit view

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on pleas against Faizabad sit-in verdict till Nov 1

Pakistani vocational school helps Afghan women refugees build businesses

Faysal Bank to set up ‘wholly-owned’ Exchange Company

OGDC’s earnings clock in at whopping Rs224.6bn in FY23, up 68% YoY

PTI says Farrukh Habib ‘picked up’ from Gwadar

India imposes curfew in strife-hit areas of Manipur state

‘I even wore cricket pads in bed’: How Shaheen rose to greatness

Profits, dividends: July-August repatriation rises 74pc YoY

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Read more stories