Sep 28, 2023
World

More than half of Karabakh population has fled: Armenia

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2023 11:42am

YEREVAN: More than 65,000 Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia, Yerevan said Thursday, as the exodus continued from the breakaway enclave which Azerbaijan recaptured last week in a lighting offensive.

Azerbaijan says 193 people killed in Karabakh offensive

By Thursday morning, “65,036 forcefully displaced parsons crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh,” Armenian government spokeswoman, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said in a statement. Some 120,000 ethnic Armenians were estimated to be living in the territory before Baku’s offensive.

Azerbaijan Baku Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan border Karabakh population

