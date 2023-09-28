BAFL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
DGKC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FABL 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
GGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
HBL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
HUBC 87.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
OGDC 97.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PIOC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PPL 74.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
TRG 89.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.84%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,620 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 46,305 Decreased By -60 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,022 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near six-month low as markets brace for US economic data

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2023 10:49am

Gold steadied on Thursday, although prices hovered near a six-month low hit in the previous session due to an elevated dollar and Treasury yields, with markets awaiting US economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,874.39 per ounce by 0237 GMT, after shedding 1.4%, its biggest daily decline since July, on Wednesday.

US gold futures were flat at $1,891.10. Data on Wednesday showed orders for long-lasting US manufactured goods rose in August, and business spending on equipment appeared to regain momentum.

“Durable goods (figures) were higher than expected - that’s why the 10-year (Treasury yield) was higher, that’s why the dollar also moved higher, and that’s why we saw selling pressure for gold,” said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved.

The dollar hit a 10-month high against its major peers while Treasury yields climbed a fresh 16-year peak, as investors bet the US economy will outperform its competitors in an environment of high interest rates.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday it is not clear yet whether the US central bank is finished raising rates amid ample evidence of ongoing economic strength.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not yield any interest.

Market focus now turns to the revised US GDP growth rate for the second quarter and weekly jobless claims due later in the day, with the August personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday.

Meanwhile, top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday rejected a stopgap funding bill, bringing closer the fourth partial US government shutdown in a decade.

Spot silver eased 0.3% to $22.46 per ounce, set to fall for a fourth consecutive session, if losses hold.

Platinum edged up 0.1% to $888.08 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,222.30.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters
Adeel Sep 28, 2023 11:51am
What will be the rate of $ and Gold in the near future?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gold hovers near six-month low as markets brace for US economic data

Intra-day update: rupee continues its merry run against US dollar

Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Contracts with IPPs, tariffs and ‘SOFR’: ECC tells PD to analyse impact of change, financial implications

Pakistani vocational school helps Afghan women refugees build businesses

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

PTI says Farrukh Habib ‘picked up’ from Gwadar

NTDC accuses Nepra of unleashing ‘awry’ deductions

Ban on import of smuggled items through ATT imminent

‘Unholy’ pacts with IPPs must be reviewed: Senate panel

Read more stories