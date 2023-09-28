BAFL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
DGKC 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FABL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FCCL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
GGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
HBL 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
HUBC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PIOC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PPL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PRL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,620 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 46,305 Decreased By -60 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,022 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tencent-backed AI chip startup Enflame raises $274mn from state

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2023 10:15am

China’s artificial intelligence (AI) chip startup Enflame, backed by tech giant Tencent, on Thursday said it raised 2 billion yuan ($273.68 million) from investors including funds linked to a government authority in Shanghai.

The deal came as the development of generative AI, boosted by the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, raises investor interest in companies working on AI-related infrastructure such as AI chips.

Enflame said the latest fundraising was co-led by investors including a few funds backed by Shanghai International Group, which is under the control of the state asset regulating authority in the municipality of Shanghai.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT will ‘see, hear and speak’ in major update

Tencent, which has cooperated with Enflame in developing an AI chip named Zixiao and contributed to the startup’s earlier fundraising, also participated in the latest investment round, according to a statement by Enflame.

artificial intelligence OpenAI Shanghai International Group

Comments

1000 characters

Tencent-backed AI chip startup Enflame raises $274mn from state

Intra-day update: rupee continues its merry run against US dollar

Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Contracts with IPPs, tariffs and ‘SOFR’: ECC tells PD to analyse impact of change, financial implications

Pakistani vocational school helps Afghan women refugees build businesses

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

PTI says Farrukh Habib ‘picked up’ from Gwadar

NTDC accuses Nepra of unleashing ‘awry’ deductions

Ban on import of smuggled items through ATT imminent

‘Unholy’ pacts with IPPs must be reviewed: Senate panel

Read more stories