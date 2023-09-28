BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Top cricketers get huge pay rise with new contracts

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday confirmed that it has successfully negotiated a three-year central contacts deal with its senior players that will run from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

As per contract, as many as 25 cricketers will be offered a momentous deal that will include a portion of ICC revenue.

Unlike last year, red-ball and white-ball national contracts have been merged. This decision was proposed by the central contract committee as a way to evaluate players in terms of winning matches and aimed at promoting fairness, transparent selection process.

The list of players will be divided into four categories with significant increases in monthly retainers. Revenue from ICC will be incorporated in overall monthly remuneration.

There are four categories i.e., Category- A (3 players): 202 %, Category-B (6): 144 %, Category-C (2): 135 % and Category-D (14): 127 %.

In Category-A, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are included while in Category-B: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan are included.

Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique are in Category-C while in Category-D Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan are included. As per contract, players’ match fees will also see a major hike: 50% increment in Test, 25% in ODI and 12.5% in T20I. Centrally contracted players who are playing domestic cricket will be paid 50% of international match fee. In addition, players will be allowed to play two foreign leagues in each season.

The three-year tenure of the contacts will have its financial model locked for the term. Player performance however will be reviewed after every 12 months. The previous central contract cycle expired on 30 June and the new deal will be deemed effective from 1 July, 2023.

