Security threats from TTP, IS-KP: Pakistan may share its concerns at ‘Moscow Format’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is expected to share its concerns about the threats posed to its security from Afghanistan-based militant outfits such as the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP) at a meeting of regional countries being held in Kazan Russia under Moscow Format on Friday (Sept 29).

Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani (retired) will represent Pakistan in the 5th meeting of the Moscow Format being held at Kazan on September 29.

The Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, launched in 2017, is a regional platform on Afghanistan involving the special envoys of Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, China and India.

The special representatives of the regional countries will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan including intra-Afghan issues, security and post-conflict restoration of the country.

Foreign Office sources said that Ambassador Durrani (retired) will represent Pakistan at the meeting and present the country’s point of view on the prevailing security and political situation of Afghanistan.

Pakistan is expected to raise its concerns over the presence of certain militant groups in Afghanistan involved in terrorism, such as the outlawed TTP and IS-KP.

The sources said that Ambassador Durrani recently visited Afghanistan where he met senior Afghan interim government authorities in Kabul and discussed issues of mutual concern.

While in Kabul, the sources said that Ambassador Durrani also held a meeting with Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in which the two sides exchanged views on each other’s concerns and the way forward.

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is also scheduled to lead the Afghan interim government delegation to the meeting.

