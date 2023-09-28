BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dollar index powers to 10-month high

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

NEW YORK: The dollar hit a 10-month high on Wednesday, pushing the euro to an almost nine-month low and keeping the yen in intervention territory, as investors bet that the United States economy will fair better with higher interest rates than competitors.

US Treasuries stabilized after their recent heavy selloff, though yields remained near 16-year peaks, keeping the greenback solidly bid.

Still strong US economic data has defied investor expectations for a slowdown and the Federal Reserve last week warned that it could raise interest rates again and is likely to hold rates higher for longer.

“The US is most able to cope with these new challenges - higher interest rates and higher energy prices,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. “Even if the news stream from the US is not that great, it still looks relatively better.”

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, reached 106.61, the highest since Nov. 30.

The euro dropped to $1.05125, the lowest level since Jan. 6. Sterling reached $1.21310, the lowest since March 17.

“It’s clear now that markets see higher long-term yields in the US for a longer period. That’s the main driver for the dollar here,” said Dane Cekov, senior FX strategist at Nordea.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday it is not clear yet whether the central bank is finished raising rates amid ample evidence of ongoing economic strength.

Elevated US yields have spelt trouble for the yen, which slipped to an 11-month low of 149.4 per dollar.

The dollar/yen pair tends to be extremely sensitive to changes in long-term US Treasury yields, particularly at the 10-year maturity.

The yen’s decline closer to the psychological level of 150 per dollar has put traders on high alert for any signs of intervention from Japanese authorities, as officials ramp up their rhetoric against the sliding currency.

Dollar Dollar rate dollar price

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar index powers to 10-month high

ECP issues lists of delimited constituencies

Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Contracts with IPPs, tariffs and ‘SOFR’: ECC tells PD to analyse impact of change, financial implications

NTDC accuses Nepra of unleashing ‘awry’ deductions

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

Ban on import of smuggled items through ATT imminent

‘Unholy’ pacts with IPPs must be reviewed: Senate panel

APSR for FY23 released: Banks, MFBs process e-banking transactions worth Rs167.4trn

Issuance of right shares: SECP places additional conditions for listed firms

Read more stories