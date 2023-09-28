Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).
========================
Open Bid Rs 287.00
Open Offer Rs 290.00
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 28
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.40
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 28
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
543.95
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 28
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 28
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 28
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 28
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
70.02
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 28
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
346.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 28
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 28
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
7.32
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Sep 28
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
83.60
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Sep 28
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
11,085,943
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 28
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
9,115,995
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 28
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
7,096,855
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 28
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
6,933,000
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Sep 28
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
6,830,288
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Motors / Sep 28
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
6,537,980
▲ 0.00
|
Bankislami Pak. / Sep 28
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
6,477,203
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 28
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
6,308,530
▲ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Sep 28
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
5,152,021
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 28
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
4,042,756
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 27
|
288.80
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 27
|
288.60
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 27
|
149.14
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 27
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 27
|
1.21
|
Euro to USD / Sep 27
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 26
|
5.43
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 27
|
4266.65
|
India Sensex / Sep 27
|
65890.57
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 27
|
32371.90
|
Nasdaq / Sep 27
|
13080.68
|
Hang Seng / Sep 27
|
17579.27
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 27
|
7634.63
|
Dow Jones / Sep 27
|
33561.48
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 27
|
15283.18
|
France CAC40 / Sep 27
|
7098.60
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 26
|
18135
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 26
|
180127
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 27
|
91.38
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 27
|
1896.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 27
|
88.23
