Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.78% at 11,335.61, and registered a gain of 0.7% in a truncated week, snapping two weekly losses.

Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and C T Holdings were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.48% and 7.57%, respectively.

The Sri Lankan stock market will be closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.