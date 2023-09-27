BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 08:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.

  • The CSE All Share index settled up 0.78% at 11,335.61, and registered a gain of 0.7% in a truncated week, snapping two weekly losses.

  • Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and C T Holdings were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.48% and 7.57%, respectively.

  • The Sri Lankan stock market will be closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

  • The country’s key inflation rate eased to 1.3% in September from 4% a month ago, data from the statistics department showed on Wednesday after trading ended.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples rise

  • The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said it did not reach a staff-level agreement with the island nation, in its first review under a $2.9 billion bailout package, due to a potential shortfall in government revenue generation.

  • Trading volume on the CSE All Share index jumped to 76.6million shares from 29.3 million shares in the previous session.

  • The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.3 million) from 943 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

  • Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 171.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.23 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

Rupee sees 16th consecutive session of appreciation, settles at 288.75 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Oil jumps 3% as steep US crude stockdraw adds to supply concerns

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

PCB announces 3-year central contracts with significant pay raise for players

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Read more stories