Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, financials gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks.
The CSE All Share index settled up 0.78% at 11,335.61, and registered a gain of 0.7% in a truncated week, snapping two weekly losses.
Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and C T Holdings were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.48% and 7.57%, respectively.
The Sri Lankan stock market will be closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.
The country’s key inflation rate eased to 1.3% in September from 4% a month ago, data from the statistics department showed on Wednesday after trading ended.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday said it did not reach a staff-level agreement with the island nation, in its first review under a $2.9 billion bailout package, due to a potential shortfall in government revenue generation.
Trading volume on the CSE All Share index jumped to 76.6million shares from 29.3 million shares in the previous session.
The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.3 million) from 943 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.
Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 171.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.23 billion rupees, the data showed.
