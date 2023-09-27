BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Putin orders government to stabilise retail fuel prices

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 08:01pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to make sure retail fuel prices stabilise, seeking additional measures to balance the domestic market following the introduction of a ban on gasoline and diesel exports.

Putin also told the cabinet it needed to act swiftly and that reviewing oil industry taxes was an option.

The government on Thursday introduced a temporary ban on exports of gasoline and diesel to all countries outside a circle of four ex-Soviet states in order to stem an increase in domestic fuel prices.

While prices did initially ease on the local commodity exchange, they began to creep up again after some easing of the restrictions was announced over the weekend. “The measures have been taken, but the prices are rising… The consumer needs a result,” Putin said.

“I’d ask you to react to events more promptly.”

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Putin that the government has been considering additional measures.

He said that there are proposals to restrict grey fuel exports and to raise fuel export duty to 50,000 roubles ($518.24) per ton from 20,000 roubles for resellers.

The government is also reconsidering a cut to so-called damper payments, or subsidies to oil refineries, which began this month, he said. Russia has suffered shortages of gasoline and diesel in recent months.

Wholesale fuel prices spiked, although retail prices are capped to try and keep them in line with the official rate of inflation.

The crunch has been especially painful in some parts of Russia’s southern breadbasket, where fuel is crucial for gathering the harvest.

A serious crisis could be awkward for the Kremlin as a presidential election looms in March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin RUssia Ukraine war Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stabilise retail fuel prices

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Putin orders government to stabilise retail fuel prices

Rupee sees 16th consecutive session of appreciation, settles at 288.75 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Oil jumps 3% as steep US crude stockdraw adds to supply concerns

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

PCB announces 3-year central contracts with significant pay raise for players

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Read more stories