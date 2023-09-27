BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kia, Hyundai recall 3.37 million US vehicles over fire risks

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 05:46pm

WASHINGTON: Hyundai and Kia are recalling a combined 3.37 million vehicles in the United States due to the risk of engine fires, telling owners to park outside and away from structures until repairs are complete.

The automakers say brake fluid leaks can cause a short that could lead to a fire.

Hyundai said it has reports of 21 fires and 21 other thermal incidents since 2017 related to the recall, while Kia has reports of at least 10 confirmed fires and melting incidents.

Kia America’s recall covers 1.73 million Borrego, Cadenza, Forte, Sportage, K900, Optima, Soul Rio, Sorento, and Rondo vehicles.

The recall covers various model years for each vehicle from 2010 through 2017, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) in the vehicles may experience an electrical short as a result of brake fluid leaks, which can result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving, the automaker said.

Hyundai is recalling 1.64 million Elantra, Genesis Coupe, Sonata Hybrid, Accent, Azera, Veloster, Santa Fe, Equus, Veracruz, Tucson, Tucson Fuel Cell, and Santa Fe Sport vehicles from model years covering 2011 through 2015.

Lucky Motor Corp jacks up KIA car prices amid rupee depreciation in Pakistan

The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module may leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short, which can result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving, the carmaker said in the filing.

Dealers will replace the HECU and ABS fuses as necessary, the automakers said.

Owners are expected to be notified of the recalls in November.

Hyundai Kia

Comments

1000 characters

Kia, Hyundai recall 3.37 million US vehicles over fire risks

Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian LPG, Russian embassy says

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

Pink eye outbreak: schools in Punjab to remain closed for 4 days

Terrorist groups in Afghanistan pose security threat to Pakistan: Munir Akram

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

Indus Motor Company announces another plant shutdown

Oil prices climb $1 as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

Read more stories