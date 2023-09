BERLIN: European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann has called for commercial banks to hold a minimum reserve of up to 10% with the bank, German news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday.

“I suggest that the banks deposit more money with us as a minimum reserve without interest, as was the case in the past,” the Austrian central bank chief told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. “I’m thinking 5 to 10%.”