BAFL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.37%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.83%)
DGKC 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.33%)
FABL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.65%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.73%)
HUBC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.52%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.85%)
OGDC 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PPL 74.92 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.77%)
PRL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
TELE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.75%)
UNITY 25.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,661 Increased By 17.1 (0.37%)
BR30 16,680 Increased By 135.3 (0.82%)
KSE100 46,409 Increased By 131.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,204 Increased By 52.6 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Table tennis legend Ma Long says goodbye to Asian Games with gold

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2023 01:39pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

HANGZHOU: Table tennis legend Ma Long said he had almost certainly made his last Asian Games appearance after helping hosts China to men’s team gold in Hangzhou.

The five-time Olympic champion had the perfect finale as his straight-games victory over South Korea’s Park Gang-hyeon clinched gold for China, and the sixth Asian Games title of his storied career.

The 34-year-old said afterwards that he would not be competing in the individual events in Hangzhou.

“Being able to help the team together was for me a very good part of the mission here. Of course the competition is not over yet,” said Ma, who has also won 12 world championship golds.

“There are still many matches my teammates will participate in.

“I hope that if they need my help I can accompany them as a training partner including some pre-match preparations.

Olympic champions Chopra, Barshim primed for Asian Games glory

“We still have other competitions ahead after the Asian Games. I will continue to maintain a certain amount of training, but it is different than before and this could well be my last edition of the Asian Games.”

Asked about the prospect of defending his Olympic title in Paris next summer, Ma said: “Paris is still too early to say for me. “I’m not thinking so far ahead yet.”

Asian Games Ma Long

Comments

1000 characters

Table tennis legend Ma Long says goodbye to Asian Games with gold

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

At least 6 dead in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

After IB, Pemra also withdraws review petition against Faizabad sit-in case verdict

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

Read more stories