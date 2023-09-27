Hong Kong stocks flat in opening exchanges

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened flat Wednesday morning after two days of big losses but traders remain fixated on the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again before the end of the year.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.21 points to 17,472.11.

Hong Kong stocks tumble in opening trade

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.77 points, to 3,104.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 0.91 points, to 1,893.77.