BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.62%)
BIPL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.49%)
FABL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.74%)
FFL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
GGL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 91.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.55%)
HUBC 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.13%)
MLCF 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.83%)
OGDC 95.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
PIOC 85.92 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
PPL 72.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,650 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 16,576 Increased By 31.3 (0.19%)
KSE100 46,336 Increased By 58.5 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,164 Increased By 12.8 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Vedanta hits over 1-year low after Moody’s downgrades parent

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 09:39am

BENGALURU: Shares of Indian conglomerate Vedanta fell to their lowest in over a year on Wednesday after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded parent Vedanta Resources’ senior unsecured bonds, citing a high risk of debt restructuring in the coming months.

The rating agency also raised concerns about the ability of Vedanta Resources’ operating subsidiaries to generate cash flow in a “softening commodity price environment.”

Shares of the metals-to-oil group fell as much as 6.3% to their lowest level since July 6, 2022 before paring losses to trade 4.8% down as of 10:00 a.m. IST.

Moody’s warns US government shutdown would be ‘credit negative’

Moody’s downgraded Vedanta Resources’ unsecured bonds to Caa3 from Caa2, and the corporate family rating of the billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company to Caa2 from Caa1 while maintaining a negative outlook.

Vedanta was the top loser on the Nifty 100 index , which was down 0.26%.

The stock is on track to decline for the sixth consecutive session - its longest losing streak since late February - if the trend holds through the day.

India Moody's Vedanta

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Vedanta hits over 1-year low after Moody’s downgrades parent

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Read more stories