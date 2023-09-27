BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 92.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
HUBC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.32%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.58%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BISP chairman briefed on ‘Hybrid Social Protection’ initiative

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmed has said that BISP’s forthcoming Hybrid Social Protection initiative promises to bring transformative changes in the lives of beneficiaries and non-formal workers.

He shared these views during a briefing to the newly appointed Chairman BISP Board Dr Amjad Saqib.

The Hybrid Social Protection Initiative will blend social assistance with social risk mitigation elements to promote savings that informal sector workers can fall back on in case of shocks, while also providing a platform through which the government can more rapidly deploy additional support during a crisis.

Apart from that, the secretary BISP stressed on the importance of ensuring transparency, missionary spirit and credibility within the organisation, making it more appealing for both organisations and individual philanthropists to contribute towards its noble cause. He said BISP is actively dealing with “crucial issues of data sanctity.”

The prevention of unauthorised deductions is part of BISP’s reaffirmed commitment to its beneficiaries, the secretary BISP said.

He emphasised on self-accountability and building an exit strategy for the beneficiaries in collaboration with public and private sector.

The secretary briefed the new chairman about BISP’s different initiatives, which, he said, aimed at uplifting the socio-economic conditions of vulnerable segments of the society. They include Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

The role of the National Socioeconomic Registry (NSER), which serves as a tool for the registration of impoverished families in BISP, was also discussed.

Dr Amjad Saqib, the newly appointed Chairman of the BISP Board, emphasised on the need to promote financial literacy and social agenda among BISP beneficiaries. He expressed a “strong desire to enhance the image of BISP by improving payment mechanisms through banks and addressing the grievances of beneficiaries.”

He called for unwavering support from the BISP team to collectively move in the right direction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BISP Dr Amjad Saqib BISP beneficiaries Hybrid social protection system

Comments

1000 characters

BISP chairman briefed on ‘Hybrid Social Protection’ initiative

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

All parties, including PTI, free to join polls: govt

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Read more stories