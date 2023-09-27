BISP chairman briefed on ‘Hybrid Social Protection’ initiative

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmed has said that BISP’s forthcoming Hybrid Social Protection initiative promises to bring transformative changes in the lives of beneficiaries and non-formal workers.

He shared these views during a briefing to the newly appointed Chairman BISP Board Dr Amjad Saqib.

The Hybrid Social Protection Initiative will blend social assistance with social risk mitigation elements to promote savings that informal sector workers can fall back on in case of shocks, while also providing a platform through which the government can more rapidly deploy additional support during a crisis.

Apart from that, the secretary BISP stressed on the importance of ensuring transparency, missionary spirit and credibility within the organisation, making it more appealing for both organisations and individual philanthropists to contribute towards its noble cause. He said BISP is actively dealing with “crucial issues of data sanctity.”

The prevention of unauthorised deductions is part of BISP’s reaffirmed commitment to its beneficiaries, the secretary BISP said.

He emphasised on self-accountability and building an exit strategy for the beneficiaries in collaboration with public and private sector.

The secretary briefed the new chairman about BISP’s different initiatives, which, he said, aimed at uplifting the socio-economic conditions of vulnerable segments of the society. They include Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma Programme.

The role of the National Socioeconomic Registry (NSER), which serves as a tool for the registration of impoverished families in BISP, was also discussed.

Dr Amjad Saqib, the newly appointed Chairman of the BISP Board, emphasised on the need to promote financial literacy and social agenda among BISP beneficiaries. He expressed a “strong desire to enhance the image of BISP by improving payment mechanisms through banks and addressing the grievances of beneficiaries.”

He called for unwavering support from the BISP team to collectively move in the right direction.

