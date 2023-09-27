BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 92.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
HUBC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.32%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.58%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iesco recovers Rs20.24m from 1,342 defaulters

APP Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday recovered over Rs 20.24 million from 1,342 defaulters in various circles of the company during the ongoing power anti-power theft and recovery drive.

The IESCO Spokesperson said that collectively a sum of Rs 200 million has been recovered from 14,112 defaulters so far. Meters of the defaulters have also been removed, he added.

Sharing the details, he said that an amount of over Rs 3.8 million was recovered from 360 defaulters in Islamabad Circle, Rs 5.1 million from 253 defaulters in Attock Circle, Rs 1.9 million from defaulters in Rawalpindi City Circle, Rs 1.12 million from 211 defaulters in Jhelum Circle, Rs 3.8 million from 235 defaulters in Chakwal Circle and Rs 6.5 million from 210 defaulters in Rawalpindi Cantt circle.

Local administration and police were fully assisting the operation teams of the company in the drive, he said.

The spokesperson said that over 62,000 meters of various tariffs/categories have been checked so far during the ongoing drive.

Around 1,082 consumers were charged over 1.5 million units on account of power theft and slow meters. A Rs 7.21 million fine has also been imposed on them besides registering 336 FIRs against them.

The police have also arrested 28 power pilferers so far. The drive would continue till the complete elimination of power pilferage, he said.

IESCO power theft Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Comments

1000 characters

Iesco recovers Rs20.24m from 1,342 defaulters

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

All parties, including PTI, free to join polls: govt

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Read more stories