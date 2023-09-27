Iesco recovers Rs20.24m from 1,342 defaulters

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday recovered over Rs 20.24 million from 1,342 defaulters in various circles of the company during the ongoing power anti-power theft and recovery drive.

The IESCO Spokesperson said that collectively a sum of Rs 200 million has been recovered from 14,112 defaulters so far. Meters of the defaulters have also been removed, he added.

Sharing the details, he said that an amount of over Rs 3.8 million was recovered from 360 defaulters in Islamabad Circle, Rs 5.1 million from 253 defaulters in Attock Circle, Rs 1.9 million from defaulters in Rawalpindi City Circle, Rs 1.12 million from 211 defaulters in Jhelum Circle, Rs 3.8 million from 235 defaulters in Chakwal Circle and Rs 6.5 million from 210 defaulters in Rawalpindi Cantt circle.

Local administration and police were fully assisting the operation teams of the company in the drive, he said.

The spokesperson said that over 62,000 meters of various tariffs/categories have been checked so far during the ongoing drive.

Around 1,082 consumers were charged over 1.5 million units on account of power theft and slow meters. A Rs 7.21 million fine has also been imposed on them besides registering 336 FIRs against them.

The police have also arrested 28 power pilferers so far. The drive would continue till the complete elimination of power pilferage, he said.