IMC wins multiple accolades at International EHS Awards

Press Release Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: The Professionals Network (TPN) honored Indus Motor Company (IMC) with awards at the 9th International Environment, Health and Safety Summit and Awards 2023.

The awards were given in multiple categories for IMC’s continued commitment and exceptional contribution to the Global Goals.

The awards were presented by Mirza Babar Baig, Sr Vice President/Group Head, National Bank of Pakistan, at a ceremony hosted by TPN in Karachi.

As many as 93 companies competed in 29 categories with 67 winning a total of 88 awards. One of the four companies winning multiple awards, IMC led in categories for “Best Environmental Practices,” “Solid Waste Treatment and Disposal” and “Water Treatment”.

Chief Executive IMC Ali Asghar Jamali sharing his thoughts on the occasion said “It’s always great to be acknowledged for our efforts and I thank Mehmood Tareen for providing the stage for corporates to showcase their initiatives.

“Toyota is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and we are on a mission to steer the country towards carbon neutrality through sustainable mobility solutions, having invested over $100 million to produce Pakistan’s first locally manufactured hybrid electric vehicle with the highest ever localized content.”

National Bank of Pakistan IMC Ali Asghar Jamali Mirza Babar Baig International EHS Awards

