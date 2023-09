HANGZHOU: Japan’s Tomoru Honda stunned three-time world champion and teammate Daiya Seto to win the Asian Games 400m medley gold on Tuesday.

Honda swam a storming final 50m to overtake his countryman and touch in 4:11.40. A fading Seto was second (4:12.88), ahead of China’s 200m medley champion Wang Shun (4:15.12).