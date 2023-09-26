BAFL 38.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FABL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.47%)
GGL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.41%)
HBL 92.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.68%)
HUBC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.5%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
OGDC 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.43%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.36%)
PIOC 84.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.87%)
PPL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.23%)
PRL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.64%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
SSGC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
TRG 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Decreased By -0.3 (-0.01%)
BR30 16,608 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 46,379 Decreased By -14.6 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,187 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks fall on lingering economic, geopolitical worries

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 11:35am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as lingering economic worries and geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment, with thin trading ahead of China’s National Day holiday.

** China’s bluechip CSI300 Index lost 0.5% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.9%.

** The recent improvement in some economic activity indices has convinced many market participants that China’s economy has already bottomed out, but “we remain cautious,” Nomura said in a note.

** Many private developers in lower-tier cities are still being trapped, rise in prices of imported commodities and energy was not passed through to downstream sectors, and “geopolitical tensions have not really improved, if they have not deteriorated,” Nomura said.

** US President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday imposed new trade restrictions on 11 Chinese and five Russian companies, accusing some of supplying components to make drones for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

** Latest development at developers China Evergrande Group and China Oceanwide Holdings s reversed a brief respite for China’s property sector, which accounts for roughly a quarter of its economy.

** An index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers dropped 1.3%.

** Most sectors dropped in China. The banking sector slid 0.4% and the Defence Index lost 0.7%.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China and Hong Kong stocks fall on lingering economic, geopolitical worries

Intra-day update: rupee below 290 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

Read more stories