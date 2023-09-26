BAFL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
BOP 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
FABL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
FCCL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.13%)
GGL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.31%)
HBL 93.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.81%)
HUBC 87.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KEL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
MLCF 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.14%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.46%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TPLP 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
TRG 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 16,641 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.09%)
KSE100 46,430 Increased By 36.4 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,212 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miner and gold stocks drag Australian shares lower

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2023 10:08am

Australian shares slipped on Tuesday hurt by the losses in miners and gold stocks on weak commodity prices, while investors absorbed the possibility of interest rates to remain higher for longer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7039.7 by 0040 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

Markets assessed a slew of central bank decisions, with the U.S Federal Reserve striking a hawkish tone signalling that interest rates could raise further and would stay higher for longer than investors had expected.

Miners declined 1% on weak iron ore prices, as traders were worried about weaker-than-expected steel consumption during the peak construction season in top consumer China.

Iron ore behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto fell 1.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Gold stocks fell more than a 1%, with country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining down 1.3%.

Technology stocks slipped 1.7%, with cloud services provider, Megaport leading losses in the sub-index, falling nearly 4%.

Energy stocks edged down 0.2%, as oil prices settled near flat overnight after Russia relaxed its fuel ban amid concerns that elevated interest rates could curb demand.

Sector majors Santos led losses on the sub-index slipping 0.4%.

Financial stocks dipped 0.4%, with the “big four” banks down between 0.3% and 0.9%.

Elsewhere, support for a referendum to constitutionally recognise Australia’s Indigenous people slipped further, with the landmark proposal set to fail in a national vote roughly three weeks away, according to a Reuters poll.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.1% to 11,361.83.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Miner and gold stocks drag Australian shares lower

Intra-day update: rupee below 290 against US dollar

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Security reasons: Pakistan’s warm-up match in India to be played behind closed doors

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Read more stories