SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Mushtaq Ghumman Published September 26, 2023 Updated September 26, 2023 10:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has sought a report from Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on an approach towards ‘Composite Dialogue’ with India and other issues, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Executive Committee in its previous meeting discussed different issues being faced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and directed it to submit a report on impediments/ hurdles in expeditious materialisation of the following policy objectives in the next meeting of Executive Committee along with proposals/ solutions and a written progress report to FISC Secretariat on monthly basis: (i) proactive engagement/ mutually beneficial relations with all neighbours; (ii) enhancing Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint; (iii) project Pakistan’s positive image by adopting modern diplomatic practices; (iv) countering hostile influence in neighbourhood; (v) approach towards Composite Dialogue with India; (vi) long-term investment in Afghan people; (vii) Trans-Afghan railway line; and (viii) pursuit organisational membership initiatives.

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

The composite dialogue was initiated during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and continued during different governments including the government of former dictator General Pervaiz Musharraf.

However, Pakistan-India relations took a nosedive in wake of Modi Government’s decision to revoke the special status accorded to Indian-Occupied Kashmir in its constitution, the most far-reaching political move on the disputed region in nearly 70 years. Since then diplomatic relations between the two nations are largely suspended.

The Executive Committee also decided that adequate staffing of existing Mission be ensured with a special focus on economic, trade and investment and public diplomacy. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) shared with the Mission must be shared with SIFC Secretariat.

On law and justice, the Executive Committee directed Ministry of Law and Justice to devise a plan on judicial reforms, in consultation with judiciary, with timelines for expeditious provision of justice with particular focus on investment disputes and those concerning overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was informed that the enforcement capacities and capabilities of the government must be strengthened to enforce law and further public interest and welfare. The civil service requires an enabling environment to discharge its duties/ obligation, impartially, effectively and in accordance with law.

A committee under the Cabinet Secretary, including Secretary Establishment, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Power, Secretary Law and all provincial Chief Secretaries will come up with immediate and medium-term recommendations to improve the field level enforcement capabilities of the government machinery and provision of safeguards and security to the civil servants so that they can discharge their duties effectively, impartially and in accordance with law at all tiers of government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Modi government Pakistan India relations SIFC SIFC secretariat Composite Dialogue

TidBit Sep 26, 2023 06:50am
SFIC looks like an almost parallel government to the civilian govt. Asking the MoFA to submit a report to it on dialogue with India, what nonsense. Have we given up our morality? Kashmiris are suffering and SFIC wants to improve the economy by trading with India. I say now. Time to go to the street!
Recommended (0)
TidBit Sep 26, 2023 07:07am
No trade with India. I repeat, no trade no dialog until Modi reverses 360. We have to teach India a lesson.
Recommended (0)
Awami Sep 26, 2023 08:27am
@TidBit, You are 200% right. This type talk leads short cuts for failure. Pakistan should not have any relations. Also just like India did to break Pakistan, they put tax on every activity additional 1% to help war from March 71 till 16December. The tax money must be used to help Kashmir struggle. Just talk is just worthless. People need to sacrifice to become real. Otherwise all talk is waste.
Recommended (0)
Awami Sep 26, 2023 09:38am
SFIC is just smoke screen, nothing is coming out of it, just another debate meeting.
Recommended (0)

