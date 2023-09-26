BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 16,656 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,394 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 16,219 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 26, 2023 Updated September 26, 2023 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has devised a new strategy for filing of review petitions/ representations before the president against the orders of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

Over 95 percent orders of the FTO have been confirmed by the president which has facilitated the general masses as well as business community.

The FBR has issued instructions to all Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Director Generals-IR and Commissioners-Inland Revenue (Appeals) on Monday.

President endorses FTO’s order against FBR

Sources told Business Recorder that the president had confirmed 95 percent orders of the FTO against the FBR during 2022. The trend of confirmation of orders of the FTO by the president of Pakistan has been increased every year. In 2022, the FBR/ complainants have filed 461 representations against the FTO orders with the president during 2022. The total number of cases disposed of by the FTO stood at 6,106 during 2022.

The FBR’s has implemented a standing operating procedure (SOP) for processing of the FTO cases here on Monday.

The FBR has observed during the processing of review petition/representation that the time line given by the Legal Wing for submission of proposals to the Board for filing of review petition/representation against FTO findings/recommen-dations is not being adhered. The reviews or representations from field formations is usually received on the last date or a day before its expiry. This leaves the Legal Wing with no time to properly analyze the grounds/facts of the case.

Furthermore, it has also been noticed that some field formations do not mention the date of receiving findings/recommendations of the FTO while sending their representation /review to the Board. It is pertinent to mention that as per instructions notified by the FTO, physical documents and orders of the FTO have been replaced with online orders/documents. Therefore, representation/review against FTO order has to be filed from the date of posting of the order online on the FTO portal or receipt of the same via email to the FTO representative of the concerned formation.

In future, if recommendations of the FTO are not acceptable, the review petition/representation to the FTO/president should reach the Board at least 10 days before the expiry of the prescribed time limit with all supporting documents mentioned in the review/represen-tation with proper index and the cover letter should clearly include the date of receiving of the FTO recommendations, the FBR maintained.

Lastly, all documents/replies/para-wise comments have to be uploaded on the FTO portal by FTO representative of all formations of Inland Revenue, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Taxes FBR taxpayers business community FTO Inland Revenue Federal Tax Ombudsman IR Commissioners

Comments

1000 characters

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Read more stories