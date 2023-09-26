BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister visits ‘Sixth Road Metro Bus Station Rawalpindi’

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport and Livestock Punjab Ibrahim Murad made a detailed visit to Sixth Road Metro Bus Station Rawalpindi and reviewed the damage caused after the incidents of May 9.

Talking to the media on the occasion, caretaker provincial minister Ibrahim Murad said that unfortunately projects of public welfare were damaged which was completely unjustified and its repair would cost Rs15 crore while the station will be partially restored during the next month. He said that daily more than one hundred thousand people benefit from the Rawalpindi Islamabad metro bus service and due to the closure of this station thousands of citizens face problems every day.

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad said that seeing the plight of the Sixth Road Metro Bus Station is extremely sad and painful because in fact the loss of the Metro Station is the loss of the people. He said that within the next three months the station will be completely restored after repairs and it will be fully restored for public convenience.

Later, Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad visited General Bus Stand Pirwadhai and reviewed the facilities. While talking to the citizens present on the occasion, he inquired about the problems. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad said that the facilities at the General Bus Stand are commendable and steps are needed to build such stations in other cities as well.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was informed in the briefing that the total area of General Bus Stand Pirwadhai is 210 kanals and 12 marlas. In the briefing, it was informed that the general bus stand has been renovated this year and a separate waiting room for men and women has been built where air conditioners have been installed. The provincial minister was told that CCTV cameras have been installed for the security of passengers and security guards have also been deployed while the encroachments around the General Bus Stand have been eliminated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

metro bus station Ibrahim Murad Bus Station Rawalpindi

Comments

1000 characters

Minister visits ‘Sixth Road Metro Bus Station Rawalpindi’

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories