Minister visits ‘Sixth Road Metro Bus Station Rawalpindi’

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport and Livestock Punjab Ibrahim Murad made a detailed visit to Sixth Road Metro Bus Station Rawalpindi and reviewed the damage caused after the incidents of May 9.

Talking to the media on the occasion, caretaker provincial minister Ibrahim Murad said that unfortunately projects of public welfare were damaged which was completely unjustified and its repair would cost Rs15 crore while the station will be partially restored during the next month. He said that daily more than one hundred thousand people benefit from the Rawalpindi Islamabad metro bus service and due to the closure of this station thousands of citizens face problems every day.

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad said that seeing the plight of the Sixth Road Metro Bus Station is extremely sad and painful because in fact the loss of the Metro Station is the loss of the people. He said that within the next three months the station will be completely restored after repairs and it will be fully restored for public convenience.

Later, Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad visited General Bus Stand Pirwadhai and reviewed the facilities. While talking to the citizens present on the occasion, he inquired about the problems. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad said that the facilities at the General Bus Stand are commendable and steps are needed to build such stations in other cities as well.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was informed in the briefing that the total area of General Bus Stand Pirwadhai is 210 kanals and 12 marlas. In the briefing, it was informed that the general bus stand has been renovated this year and a separate waiting room for men and women has been built where air conditioners have been installed. The provincial minister was told that CCTV cameras have been installed for the security of passengers and security guards have also been deployed while the encroachments around the General Bus Stand have been eliminated.

