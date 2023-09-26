BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Review Committee to tackle environmental pollution from factories

Zahid Baig Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday warned of an indiscriminate action against the factories causing environmental pollution in the province. The government has also announced setting up of a ‘review committee’ which will decide about any industrial unit sealed on the charges of causing emitting pollution.

The warning was issued at an important meeting held here on Monday with the Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce S. M. Tanveer in the chair while it was attended by Punjab Minister Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and officials of related departments.

Patron-in-Chief Chamber of Industry and Commerce Sheikhupura Manzoor Malik, Mardan Ali, Amjad Khan and other industrialists also participated in the meeting. The meeting discussed the issue of closure of factories polluting the environment and procedure of de-sealing of such units. “Providing a clean environment to the people is the responsibility of the government,” said SM Tanveer while speaking on this occasion. He directed that SOPs should be made regarding industry to prevent environmental pollution outbreaks. He was of the view that SOPs would bring transparency in matters as smog causes bad effects on human health.

The environment minister said the factories closed due to smog would be de-sealed only after the process is completed. He also announced setting up of a review committee which would look into the issues of de-sealing the factories.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said the use of substandard fuel would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Agriculture Department had also warned the paddy growers not to set ablaze paddy stubbles as it adds to smog. He said the provincial government had announced a fine of Rs 15,000 per acre, registration of an FIR and an arrest warrant against those who set their paddy fields on fire.

A spokesman of the department advised the paddy growers to preferably use super/pak seeder for aphid control as it destroys the paddy aphids during harvest. Paddy cultivators increase fertility by mixing the midges into the soil instead of burning them. The spokesman further said that this year teams of the agriculture department were monitoring the paddy fields to prevent farmers from setting fire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

pollution Zahid Akhtar Zaman factories

Comments

1000 characters

Review Committee to tackle environmental pollution from factories

CDWP approves two uplift projects worth Rs2.42bn

Wholesale, retail prices of essential commodities: NPMC underscores need for reducing gap

Sugar, poultry, auto and cement sectors: Dysfunctional Competition Tribunal unable to take decisions, Shamshad told

PD asked to place KE-related issues before CCER meeting

SIFC seeks report on approach to dialogue with India

Avoiding financial implications: Power Div asked to revise FGOs of GPPs

Digital loans: SECP issues requirements for NBFCs

FTO orders: FBR devises new strategy for filing review pleas

Reform of Power Discos: IFC official shares vital steps with Fawad

Protected gas consumers: Rs500 per mmbtu gas tariff hike under study

Read more stories