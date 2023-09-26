Review Committee to tackle environmental pollution from factories

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday warned of an indiscriminate action against the factories causing environmental pollution in the province. The government has also announced setting up of a ‘review committee’ which will decide about any industrial unit sealed on the charges of causing emitting pollution.

The warning was issued at an important meeting held here on Monday with the Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce S. M. Tanveer in the chair while it was attended by Punjab Minister Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and officials of related departments.

Patron-in-Chief Chamber of Industry and Commerce Sheikhupura Manzoor Malik, Mardan Ali, Amjad Khan and other industrialists also participated in the meeting. The meeting discussed the issue of closure of factories polluting the environment and procedure of de-sealing of such units. “Providing a clean environment to the people is the responsibility of the government,” said SM Tanveer while speaking on this occasion. He directed that SOPs should be made regarding industry to prevent environmental pollution outbreaks. He was of the view that SOPs would bring transparency in matters as smog causes bad effects on human health.

The environment minister said the factories closed due to smog would be de-sealed only after the process is completed. He also announced setting up of a review committee which would look into the issues of de-sealing the factories.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said the use of substandard fuel would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Agriculture Department had also warned the paddy growers not to set ablaze paddy stubbles as it adds to smog. He said the provincial government had announced a fine of Rs 15,000 per acre, registration of an FIR and an arrest warrant against those who set their paddy fields on fire.

A spokesman of the department advised the paddy growers to preferably use super/pak seeder for aphid control as it destroys the paddy aphids during harvest. Paddy cultivators increase fertility by mixing the midges into the soil instead of burning them. The spokesman further said that this year teams of the agriculture department were monitoring the paddy fields to prevent farmers from setting fire.

