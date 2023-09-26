BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
12th Rabi-ul-Awwal: Arrangements for processions reviewed

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI :Under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary LG, HTP Sindh Manzoor Ali Sheikh, a meeting was held to review the arrangements and preparations for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal procession, in which all the Deputy Commissioners, Municipal and Transition Officers, SSWMB, KW&SB and other relevant officers of the concerned departments were present.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Manzoor Ali Sheikh said that the best and foolproof arrangements should be implemented for the convenience of the participants of the main procession of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal and the sub-processions from all districts.

The ACS LG directed the officials to ensure the disinfect spray, lime sprinkling and proper cleaning on the passageways of the procession routes, street lights in all the towns should be made fully functional, SSWMB staff should be permanently stationed on the procession routes, all the manholes should be checked on a priority basis by the KW&SB and manhole covers should be installed wherever required. Manzoor Ali Shaikh directed the Water Board officials to provide extra manhole covers in all the towns and give permission to utilise the emergency funds for any work of urgent nature.

He instructed to nominate focal persons from KW&SB, SSWMB and CK office for smooth coordination among all the districts and relevant institutions .Additional Chief Secretary LG Manzoor Ali Sheikh further said that the designated helpline numbers of Sindh LG Department should be kept active round the clock.

Special Secretary LG Usman Muazzam, Commissioner Karachi, MD SSWMB, Chief Operating Officer KW&SB were also present in the meeting.

