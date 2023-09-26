Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Gul Ahmed Textile 25.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Mills Limited Monday P.M for the Period Progress
ended June
30, 2023
Agha Steel Ind. Ltd 25.09.2023 11.30 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Monday A.M for the Period Progress
ended June 30,
2023
==========================================================================================
