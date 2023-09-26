KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Gul Ahmed Textile 25.09.2023 03.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in Mills Limited Monday P.M for the Period Progress ended June 30, 2023 Agha Steel Ind. Ltd 25.09.2023 11.30 Annual Accounts Meeting in Monday A.M for the Period Progress ended June 30, 2023 ==========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023