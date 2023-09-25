BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Major Gulf indexes subdued as rate outlook rattles investors

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:40pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, alongside subdued global equities, as investor confidence remained fragile after central banks reinforced the message that interest rates would stay higher for longer than expected.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell 0.7%, in its third negative day in a row, following declines in almost all the sectors with banking and healthcare shares leading the losses.

Most Gulf markets gain despite hawkish Fed

Shares in Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, were down 1.9% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services stock dropped 1.7%.

However, auto rental firm Lumi surged nearly 30% above its listing price in its debut trade on Monday.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index slipped 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company contributing the most to the index’s decline, falling more than 1%, while conglomerate International Holding Company was down 0.5%.

The Dubai stock market started the week with volatile trading after last week’s surge, as traders moved to secure their gains, said George Khoury, Global Head of Research at CFI.

Dubai’s main share index, however, gained 0.3%, boosted mainly by property and financial stocks.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbed over 1% and Emirates NBD Bank, Dubai’s largest lender, rose 1.4%.

The Qatari benchmark stock index extended the decline from the previous session, falling 0.2% and dragged lower mostly by industrial and financial stocks. Industries Qatar fell 1.5% and Qatar Islamic Bank gave up 0.6%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index, rose 0.5%, extending gains to a second consecutive session, as electrical firm El Sewedy Electric Co jumped 5.4% and Ezz Steel, the largest steel company in Egypt, surged 5.8%.

