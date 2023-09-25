BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.68%)
CNERGY 3.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
DGKC 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FABL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.45%)
FCCL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
GGL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
HBL 94.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
HUBC 87.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.89%)
MLCF 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.13%)
OGDC 96.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.38%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
PIOC 85.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.84%)
PPL 74.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TELE 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
UNITY 25.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,649 Increased By 25.8 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,394 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,219 Decreased By -41.6 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US-made Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine: Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:11pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

US-made Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. “Good news from Minister (of Defence Rustem) Umerov.

Abrams are already in Ukraine and are being prepared to reinforce our brigades,“ he said on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not say how many of tanks had arrived.

The jet-powered American tanks were a top demand from Ukraine until Washington finally offered more than 30 of them in January. European countries have already sent dozens of German-made Leopards and some British Challengers.

The delivery comes nearly four months into Ukraine’s big offensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory.

Kyiv has reported slow, steady progress so far, capturing villages and ground that it says improves its position, but has yet to force a major Russian retreat as it did three times last year.

Moscow says the Ukrainian offensive has already failed.

Russia ‘closely monitoring’ tense situation in Kosovo: Kremlin

“I am grateful to our allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts and expanding our supply geography,” Zelenskiy added.

US President Joe Biden said last week that the first American Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine this week.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy KYIV US president Joe Biden RUssia Ukraine war Abrams tanks Kyiv's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov Russia's Kursk region

Comments

1000 characters

US-made Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine: Zelenskiy

Open-market: rupee improves marginally to 290-293 against US dollar

Inflation expected to cross 30% in Sept amid spike in POL rates: brokerage house

‘Pre-election rally’: PSX has potential to reach near 50,000, says brokerage house

HRCP calls PM Kakar’s statement on elections without Imran ‘anti-democratic and ill-judged’

Imran Khan should be shifted to Adiala Jail: IHC

Avoid speculating prices of petroleum products, says OGRA

World Cup 2023: PCB raises concerns with ICC over Indian visa delay

Missing TV anchor Imran Riaz ‘safely recovered’: Sialkot police

COAS praises Pakistani Christian community's contributions to national development

National Refinery initiates production, supply of bunker fuel

Read more stories