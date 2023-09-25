Cricket World Cup: South Africa factfile
- 4th ranked South Africa will face Sri Lanka on Oct 7
JOHANNESBURG: Cricket World Cup factfile on South Africa:
World ranking
4
Match schedule (GMT)
Oct 07: v Sri Lanka at New Delhi (0830)
Oct 12: v Australia at Kucknow (0830)
Oct 17: v Netherlanda at Dharamsala (0830)
Oct 21: v England at Mumbai (0830)
Oct 24: v Bangladesh at Mumbai (0830)
Oct 27: v Pakistan at Chennai (0830)
Nov 01: v New Zealand at Pune (0830)
Nov 05: v India at Kolkata (0830)
Nov 10: v Afghanistan at Ahmedabad (0830)
Squad
Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
Leading run-scorer in squad
Quinton de Kock: 6,176 runs; highest score 178; average 44.75; Hundreds 17; Fifties 30
Leading wicket-taker in squad
Kagiso Rabada: 144 wickets; best bowling 6-16; average 27.75
Previous world cup appearances
1975: Banned from international cricket
1979: Banned from international cricket
1983: Banned from international cricket
1987: Banned from international cricket
1992: Semi-finals
1996: Quarter-finals
1999: Semi-finals
2003: Group stage
2007: Semi-finals
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Semi-finals
2019: Group stage
What the captain says
“The confidence that we have gained from this series is something which we can’t lose. I was talking to the bowlers and they said it was the best kind of preparation that we can have, bowling in pressure situations.”
– Temba Bavuma after his team defeated Australia 3-2 after being 2-0 down in a recent ODI series, winning the last three matches by more than 100 runs each time.
