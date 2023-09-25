BAFL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
India bond yields dip as index inclusion continues to lift mood

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2023 10:00am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields inched lower on Monday as investors remained positive after JPMorgan last week included India in its emerging market debt index.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.1281% as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Monday, after ending at 7.1570% in the previous session.

“The sharp reversal in yields on Friday was because of profit booking, and many traders lightened their positions as they sold stock after the debt auction, which is enabling them to take some fresh positions,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

The benchmark bond yield had dropped to a two-month low at the start of the session on Friday, but reversed course to end marginally higher as traders secured profits after the news of JPMorgan’s inclusion, which will start on June 28, 2024, and extend over 10 months with 1% increments on its index weighting.

HSBC said the move will likely bring in $20 billion to $22 billion of index related inflows while also crowding in additional funds.

Nomura said there could be some pre-positioning from global investors.

The FTSE Russell, which has India on its watchlist for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index, will announce a decision on Sept. 28.

Traders do not anticipate the benchmark yield to break the 7.10% level this week and will focus on demand-supply dynamics in holiday-shortened week, apart from elevated US yields and oil prices.

Indian states will raise 270 billion rupees ($3.25 billion) through a sale of bonds on Tuesday, while New Delhi will raise 390 billion rupees on Friday.

