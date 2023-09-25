India’s Sensex logs worst week in 15 months on rate worries

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Sensex logging its worst week in over 15 months on lingering worries over a higher global interest rate environment following the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone.

The main Nifty 50 index closed down 0.34% at 19,674.25 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.33% to 66,009.15 points. Both the indexes hit their all-time highs last week.

The Sensex recorded its worst since June 2022, with a 2.7% fall. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index posted its worst week since February.

“We are seeing some consolidation in the market after the benchmark indexes surged to all-time highs and global markets are weaker,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president for research at Religare Broking.