Bail of ‘flying invoice mafia’ head rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Special Judge Custom & Taxation, Karachi rejected post-arrest bail of fake/flying invoice mafia baron Hassan Ali Badami.

It is learnt that the Special judge announced the verdict saying that substantial material is available with the prosecution against the applicant to justify his involvement in tax fraud case. The applicant/accused under the garb of tax consultant/adviser at Karachi was found running racket of fake/flying invoices.

Earlier, the accused Badami was arrested last month by the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation - Inland Revenue Karachi.

The accused is also involved in two other similar cases of tax fraud involving colossal revenue loss to national exchequer. The special judge observed that the accused had acted knowingly, dishonestly, and fraudulently committed the tax fraud on account of fake/flying invoices.

