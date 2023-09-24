More physical remand of 2 PTI leaders denied

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday denied further physical remand of PTI senator Ijaz Chaudhry and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed to police in two cases of May 9 riots and sent them jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, Naseerabad police produced both leaders before the court and sought their further remand in cases of torching a container at Kalma Chowk and the party offices of PML-N in Model Town.

The court denied their further remand and directed the police to produce the suspects again on October 7.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023